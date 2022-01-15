Police investigating armed carjacking on Duck Landing Court in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a carjacking early Saturday morning in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the incident came around 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Duck Landing Court.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the female victim was approached by three offenders while she was outside of her vehicle.



One of the suspects displayed a handgun while demanding the keys to the victim’s 2018 Dodge Journey.



Once the suspects got the key to the vehicle, police say one took the victim’s vehicle and the other two offenders left the scene in a blue crossover/SUV.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.