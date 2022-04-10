SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating following an attempted armed robbery in Suffolk early Sunday morning.

According to police, they responded to a business in the 800 block of West Washington Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday regarding the attempted robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and implied he had a firearm.



The suspect then attempted to take the cash register and made threats of physical harm towards the clerk. The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’7 to 5’9, 130 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and a hooded sweatshirt with a black bandanna, khaki pants and white sneakers.



Police say was unsuccessful in his attempt and left the store on foot. There were no reported injuries.

(Courtesy- Suffolk Police)

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.