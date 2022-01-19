Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

According to police, two suspects walked into the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning. They walked around the store before approaching the register.

One suspect pulled their weapon and demanded money from the registers. They both left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Witnesses told police that both suspects were armed.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.