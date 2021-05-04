Police investigating armed robbery at BayPort Credit Union in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after a BayPort Credit Union was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the bank in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Suffolk.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a male entered the bank, showed a firearm and demanded money.

The male fled on foot after he received money.

There were no injuries.

Police believe the male may be the same that robbed the BB&T bank on Friday, April 30.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 180 to 190 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket over a white sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.