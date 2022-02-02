Police investigating after Suffolk 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint two weeks apart

A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint for the second time in two weeks.

According to police, a suspect walked into the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning. They pulled a gun on two clerks and demanded money.

The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene in what was described as a gold or silver Chevy Trailblazer.

Eyewitnesses describe the suspect as a short Black male.

Two weeks prior, on January 19, the store was also robbed at gunpoint shortly after midnight. Two suspects walked into the store, pulled their weapon and demanded money from the registers.

No injuries were reported in either incident.