SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a student was found in possession of a weapon at a Suffolk elementary school.

According to police, the incident occurred at Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Boulevard Thursday. Officers responded to the school after administrators told them about a student believed to be in possession of a weapon.

The student was promptly searched and found to be in possession of a weapon which was turned over to the police.

No further information has been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including what kind of weapon it was and whether or not the student was disciplined.