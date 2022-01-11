Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Holladay Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an undetermined death after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

The vehicle was found in the 200 block of Holladay Street, near the intersection with Bank Street. That’s near the Salvation Army community center.

Police didn’t have many details but said they were called at 10:11 a.m. and the man was found dead inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

