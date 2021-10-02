Police investigating after house, vehicle shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after someone shot into an occupied dwelling, as well as a vehicle.

Authorities say they received a call around 4:35 p.m. for the incident that happened in the 1600 block of Freeney Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a residence and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.