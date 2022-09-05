SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the robbery came in just after 2 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect entered the store wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, a dark blue hoodie with a hood and gloves.

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money and lottery tickets, the suspect then fled on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.