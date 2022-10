SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a bomb threat Saturday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a reported verbal threat of a bomb within the T.J. Maxx located at 6253 College Drive.

Both T.J. Maxx and the adjacent business Dick’s Sporting Goods were swept and found to be cleared of hazards.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.