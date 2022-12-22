SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the Valero located in the 600 block of Carolina Rd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then obtained an unknown amount of money and then fled the scene on foot. Police say there were no injuries reported.

There is no further information to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.