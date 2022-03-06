Police investigate armed robbery at Suffolk store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.
According to police, a suspect entered the Washington Food Store around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Washington Street. Once inside, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.
They took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.