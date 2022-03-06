Police investigate armed robbery at Suffolk store

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, a suspect entered the Washington Food Store around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Washington Street. Once inside, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10