SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday evening at a Suffolk gas station.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 5:40 p.m. at a Happy Shopper on 401 Carolina Road.

Witnesses say that two men entered the store with handguns and masks and demanded money from the cashier. Police say the men took an undisclosed amount of money and that there were no injuries reported.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.