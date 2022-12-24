SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect obtained an unknown amount of money and then fled the scene on foot. Police say there were no reported injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.