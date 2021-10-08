Police: Female hits man with pistol, robs him after fight at Wendy’s and Walmart in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a fight at Wendy’s and Walmart in Suffolk led to a female striking a man with a pistol and robbing him Friday afternoon.

Police said Suffolk Emergency Communications received a call reporting the incident around 3:40 p.m.

Initial investigation indicates a physical altercation started between two people at the Wendy’s restaurant in the 700 block of North Main Street.

The altercation then resumed in the Walmart parking lot, down the road in the 1200 block of North Main Street. There, a man was hit with a pistol and robbed of his personal belongings.

Police said the female suspect fled the scene.

The man sustained minor injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police did not release additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.