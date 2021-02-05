Police arrest man in connection with Corner Mart robbery in Suffolk

Mug shot of 39-year-old Elroy Emanuel Hart. Provided by the Suffolk Police Department.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have made an arrest following their investigation of an armed commercial robbery at the Corner Mart on West Constance Road.

The robbery took place on evening of October 25, 2020.

According to detectives, 39-year-old Elroy Emanuel Hart of Chesapeake was arrested on Jan. 31, on multiple charges including business robbery, and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hart is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Suffolk Police said the investigation remains ongoing.