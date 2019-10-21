Police arrest man accused of breaking into Suffolk coffee shop and stealing donation jar

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police say a man has been arrested in connection to a commercial breaking and entering incident at a coffee shop where a donation jar was stolen.

On Wednesday, October 9, police say Pourfavor Coffee Shop in the 300 block of North Main Street, Downtown Suffolk, was broken into and someone stole a donation jar.

On Saturday, October 19, authorities arrested 23-year-old Raquwon Faulk in connection to the incident.

Faulk is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering other structure with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, and destruction of property.

He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The coffee shop posted surveillance video of the incident on its Facebook page.

In the post, the business explains that the donations in the stolen jar were meant for Alexis Livingston, who suffered traumatic injuries in a head-on crash in March. The money was to help go towards her hospital bills.