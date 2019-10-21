Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Police arrest man accused of breaking into Suffolk coffee shop and stealing donation jar

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police say a man has been arrested in connection to a commercial breaking and entering incident at a coffee shop where a donation jar was stolen.

On Wednesday, October 9, police say Pourfavor Coffee Shop in the 300 block of North Main Street, Downtown Suffolk, was broken into and someone stole a donation jar.

On Saturday, October 19, authorities arrested 23-year-old Raquwon Faulk in connection to the incident.

Faulk is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering other structure with intent to commit larceny, petit larceny, and destruction of property.

He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The coffee shop posted surveillance video of the incident on its Facebook page.

In the post, the business explains that the donations in the stolen jar were meant for Alexis Livingston, who suffered traumatic injuries in a head-on crash in March. The money was to help go towards her hospital bills.

Friends- On Wednesday evening (the 9th) our Suffolk location was broken into and the donations for Alexis Livingston were stolen. For those who are new here and don’t know the story:Alexis is one of the most kindhearted people who will literally give you the shirt off her back. On March 12 our dear friend Alexis Livingston was in a catastrophic car accident where she was hit head on by an eighteen wheeler. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, a shattered ankle, broken ribs etc. She was in a coma until July and has slowly become conscious. She cannot talk, walk, or move at all on her own. She continues to work hard in her therapies and we are very proud of her. That being said, the hospital bills are piled unimaginably high. This is a very condensed version of her story- there is so much more to it, but our goal is to help raise as much money as we can to help her and her family. We are extremely disappointed in these turn of events- but we will continue to collect donations. We are STILL having the “Alexis Livingston Pink Out Night” on October 18th from 6-8 pm at the VA Beach location. Please come join us in celebrating her and her recovery. If you know who this person is, please come forward. Thank you, and be safe. More pictures and video in comments. WAVY TV 10

Posted by Pourfavor on Friday, October 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories