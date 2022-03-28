SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested following a shooting that broke out after a fight in Suffolk.

According to police, two groups of people got into a fight in the 900 block of Brooke Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on March 19.

When the fight began, several people pulled out guns and began shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find several shell casings, as well as several houses and a car that were shot.

Two people, a man and a woman, were treated on the scene for minor injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman with Suffolk police says their injuries were caused by debris or a possible graze wound.

In a release posted Monday, police say they have arrested 3 men in connection with the shooting.

The men arrested are listed below:

Taevion Orlando Nasiah Thompson, 21, of Suffolk, was arrested on 3 counts of discharging a firearm in or at an occupied dwelling, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, firearm possession by a felon, attempt to commit a noncapital offense, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Willie Keshawn Green, 19, of Suffolk, was arrested on 3 counts of discharging a firearm in or at an occupied dwelling, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, firearm possession by a felon, felonious assault, attempt to commit a noncapital offense and 2 counts of failing to appear after being charged.

Demonte Lee Ingram, 26, of Suffolk was arrested on 3 counts of discharging a firearm In or at an occupied dwelling, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempting to commit a noncapital offense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Demonte Lee Ingram – Courtesy – Suffolk Police

Willie Keshawn Green – Courtesy – Suffolk Police

Taevion Orlando Nasiah Thompson – Courtesy- Suffolk Police

Willie Keshawn was one of two men previously wanted regarding the shooting.

Police are also looking for Steven Donnell Green, 21, of Suffolk. Green is charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in or at an occupied dwelling, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felonious assault.

Steven Donnell Green (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.