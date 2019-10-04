Police: Animal control aware of health issues involving horse in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say animal control is aware of health issues involving a horse that was photographed in an area of Suffolk.

Photos of the horse taken at Buckhorn Drive and Chappell Drive have circulated on social media since Thursday evening. The photos showed a a white horse with its ribs clearly showing.

WAVY Viewer Photo

Suffolk police said in a Facebook post Friday the horse is undergoing veterinary care for a medical issue — not abuse — and is not suffering.

Police thanked the public for their outreach and noted that animal control will continue to monitor the situation.