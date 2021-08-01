Police: Adult male shot Saturday night in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

According to local authorities, a male arrived at a local hospital around 10:20 p.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot in the area of South Main Street and Truitt Avenue.

The victim refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10