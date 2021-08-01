Police: Adult male shot Saturday night in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to local authorities, a male arrived at a local hospital around 10:20 p.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot in the area of South Main Street and Truitt Avenue.

The victim refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.