SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven on West Washington Street was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said.
Around 2:35 a.m., Suffolk Police responded to the 7-Eleven on 819 West Washington St. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that two men entered the store and produced handguns to the clerk, demanding money.
Suffolk Police describe one suspect as a Black man wearing a mask, black jacket and gray pants, and they describe the other suspect as a Black man wearing a mask, black jacket and blue jeans.
They left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products and were last seen leaving the area in a brown sedan.
Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.