SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven on West Washington Street was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, Suffolk Police said.

Around 2:35 a.m., Suffolk Police responded to the 7-Eleven on 819 West Washington St. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned that two men entered the store and produced handguns to the clerk, demanding money.

Suffolk Police describe one suspect as a Black man wearing a mask, black jacket and gray pants, and they describe the other suspect as a Black man wearing a mask, black jacket and blue jeans.

They left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products and were last seen leaving the area in a brown sedan.

Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.