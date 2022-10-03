SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend.

According to Suffolk police, they were notified of an alarm signal around 5:48 p.m. Sunday at the ABC store in the 1400 block of N. Main Street.

When they got to the scene, officers saw 60-year-old Richard Phillip Ford loading merchandise into a vehicle. An inventory of the items removed from the store and the items damaged within the store are valued at approximately $3,950.

Ford was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, and wearing a mask in public.

Richard Phillip Ford (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)