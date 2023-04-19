SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting on South 10th Street in Suffolk, police said.

Two women and a man, all from the same residence, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and two residences and a car were also damaged by bullets.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene, and they said no one in the other residence was injured.

Suffolk Police said the Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for service for shots fired in the area of the 100 block of S. 10th St., just off of East Washington Street, with one call stating that several people were suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said they had no suspect information at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.