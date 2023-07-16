SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting they say happened at the Corner Store on the 1300 block of East Washington Street.

Sunday around 7:30 p.m., someone called 911 from the store and hung up. When officers arrived, they were told that a man left the scene after he was shot.

At 7:41 p.m. police received a call from a local hospital about a gunshot victim. The 20-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Suffolk Police or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.