Police: 2 men injured, 1 with serious injuries, following shooting incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say two men were injured, with one suffering serious injuries, following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officials first got the call for the incident around 2:45 p.m. regarding multiple people fighting as well as shots fired in the 400 block of Wilson Street and Wellons Street.

Initial investigations found two men sustained gunshot injuries during the incident. Both received medical assessment.

Officials say one of the victims sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the other victim sustained serious injuries.

Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Suffolk Police say the incident remains under investigations.