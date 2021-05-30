Police: 2 masked individuals rob business in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are now investigating after they say individuals robbed a business in Suffolk Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to The Lounge in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of a robbery.

Initial investigations revealed that two masked individuals entered the business with weapons and demanded money.

After getting an undetermined amount of money, the two suspects then fled.

No injuries were reported following the incident.