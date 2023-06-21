SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people died and an infant was seriously injured Wednesday evening following a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk, police said.

Suffolk Emergency Communications got the call around 7 p.m. of the crash, and police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle left the road and struck a pole.

Suffolk Police said two adults in the vehicle died at the scene, and Suffolk Fire & Rescue provided advanced life support care to an infant at the scene before the child was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Suffolk Police are asking that anyone with additional information on the crash to contact the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at 757-923-2350.