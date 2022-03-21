SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old in Suffolk is facing multiple charges including assault on a police officer following an incident over the weekend.

According to Suffolk Police, an officer was patrolling the area of the 200 block of Wexford Drive on March 19 when a person who had multiple warrants issued for his arrest was spotted inside a vehicle.

The officer made contact with the person, later identified as 19-year-old Jason V. Cooper, who police say attempted to flee the scene on foot multiple times.

A release from Suffolk Police says Cooper punched the officer as the officer was trying to gain control of him. Cooper was eventually detained and taken into custody.

He is facing multiple charges including assault and battery of a police officer of firefighter (F), fleeing from a law enforcement officer (M), and two separate counts of violation of a protective order (M), general recklessness (M), and failing to report damage (M).

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.