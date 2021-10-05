Police: 18-year-old behind armed robbery of Suffolk Family Dollar was driven away by 16-year-old girl

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old suspect was driven away from the scene by a 16-year-old girl after the armed robbery of a Suffolk Family Dollar on Monday, police say.

In a press release, police said the robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of East Constance Road.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, which showed the suspect lift his shirt to show a gun during the robbery before getting into the back of a black SUV.

Officers stopped the SUV, driven by a 16-year-old girl, shortly after in the Wilroy Road area. They arrested the suspect, Jerry Jeremiah Jones, on charges of robbery, receipt of stolen firearm and use or display firearm in commission of a felony.

The girl was released to her parents.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.