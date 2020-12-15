Police: 17-year-old arrested in string of vehicle thefts in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say they are now investigating a string of vehicle thefts Monday evening that led to the arrest of a 17-year-old.

Police responded to three separate reports of stolen vehicles on Monday which they say occurred within about 30 minutes of each other around 8 p.m.



Two incidents occurred in the 600 of East Constance Road and one occurred in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

One of the vehicles was later observed by officers in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and a traffic stop was initiated.



Police say the suspects fled the scene and crashed the vehicle prior to entering Route 58. The suspects fled that vehicle and got into another stolen vehicle to head onto Route 58.



That vehicle was found parked on Route 58.



Two men were located close to the vehicle and were detained. A 17-year-old male has been charged with 3 counts of grand larceny, one count of obtaining money by false pretense, and one count of conspiracy to committee larceny.



Police say additional charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

In the two of the three thefts, vehicles were left running while the driver went inside a business.