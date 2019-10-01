Police: 16-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday night in Suffolk.

Suffolk police said officers were called to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent — in the Southside Meadows neighborhood — for reports of shots fired shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police said it was determined that the teen had been dropped off at a local hospital following the shooting. His injuries were not life-threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Hours after this shooting, officers responded to the Lake Kennedy Estates neighborhood where a man named Antoine Deandre Johnson was found shot to death inside a home.

Police charged 31-year-old Laquinton Darale Blackwell with second-degree murder in connection with that shooting.

