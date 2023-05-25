SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot on East Washington Street in Suffolk Thursday afternoon, Suffolk Police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service around 6:35 p.m. for a person shot in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

The person, a 25-year-old man, was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they currently have no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Suffolk Police, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips app.