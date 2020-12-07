Police: 1 of 3 vehicles involved in Suffolk crash was reported stolen

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say one of the vehicles involved in a crash Monday afternoon turned out to be stolen.

Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue initially responded to the three-vehicle accident just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Holland Road.

Two people were checked out at the scene by first responders, but no injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles involved turned out to be stolen out of Franklin. The driver of the vehicle was later taken into custody.

The crash partially closed roadways for at least an hour, officials say.

Police tells 10 On Your Side the crash is still under investigation.