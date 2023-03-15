SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening on North Capital Street in Suffolk, Suffolk Police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for service for shots fired in the area around the 100 block of North Capital Street. Police said they found a 28-year-old man in that area suffering from a gunshot wound.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated the man at the scene, but he refused to be taken to a local hospital.

Police said they found several shell casings at the scene, along with two unoccupied vehicles damaged by bullets.

Police are investigating the incident and have no further information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk Police via its website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or to go its Facebook page. People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.