Police: 1 dog dead after drive-by shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred right before 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Wellons Street. Police say two vehicles drove down the street shooting into occupied houses. One dog has died as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP. Suffolk Police can also be contacted via phone or website.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news story.