SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person died following a crash Saturday evening involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on County Street in Suffolk, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle struck a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway in the area of the 500 block of County Street around 11 p.m.

The motorcycle had one rider and the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and the motorcycle operator, Myles Lavarez Goodman, 24, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, and police have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.