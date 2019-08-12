Pizza Hut robbed late Saturday evening in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a robbery incident after a man entered a local Pizza Hut Saturday evening and demanded money.

Reports claim that the incident happened at around 11:30 Saturday evening at the Pizza Hut in the 3500 block of Bridge Road.

After further investigation, authorities allege that an unidentified man described to be black man and armed with a handgun went inside the business, and demanded money.

The man in the incident was further described to be 6-foot tall wearing a black hoodie, black boots, and a black face mask. He was able to flee on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and no surveillance video or photos are available at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.