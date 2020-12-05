PHOTOS: Suffolk Police Stuff the Police Car with toy donations

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police held its Stuff the Police Car event Saturday at two Walmart stores in the city.

“Thank you to those of you who have already made generous donations this year! We are humbled by the generosity of our Suffolk Community,” the department posted to social media.

Stuff the Police Car event (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

