Photos: Police need help identifying 5 people wanted in connection with possible grand larceny

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five subjects that are wanted in connection with a possible grand larceny incident.
The incident in question happened Thursday, November 12, at the Happy Shopper located at 600 E. Washington Street in Suffolk.
Police sent images from a surveillance camera that show the five subjects they believe are involved and the possible vehicle one of them may be driving.
Anyone who can identify the subjects, or with any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to p3tips.com.
Latest News
- Tennessee pastor helping teens escape violence shot on the same day local news aired his story
- Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special: Where and when to see it
- New York dry ice manufacturer gears up for COVID-19 vaccine
- First official audit of VBPD body cameras begins
- Washington works to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution, confidence in rural America