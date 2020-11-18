Photos: Police need help identifying 5 people wanted in connection with possible grand larceny

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five subjects that are wanted in connection with a possible grand larceny incident.

The incident in question happened Thursday, November 12, at the Happy Shopper located at 600 E. Washington Street in Suffolk.

Police sent images from a surveillance camera that show the five subjects they believe are involved and the possible vehicle one of them may be driving.

Person 1 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Vehicle possibly belonging to Person 1

(Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Person 2 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Person 1, Person 2 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Person 3 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Person 4 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Person 5 (Courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Anyone who can identify the subjects, or with any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to p3tips.com.

