SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 2500 block of E. Washington St. for a residential fire, officials said.

The call came in around 5 p.m., and crews were on scene less than fire minutes later. Heavy fire was coming from the carport on the side of the home, and heavy smoke was emitted from the building. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it wasn’t deemed suspicious, officials said. One person is displaced as a result of the incident. A live power line complicated the attack, and Dominion Energy arrived early to secure the line, officials said. The fire was deemed under control around 5:20 p.m.