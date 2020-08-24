SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say a 35-year-old was shot and injured Sunday on First Avenue.
Police responded to the 600 block of First Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find both a residence and vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported at the scene, but police were later notified that a 35-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Person injured in shooting on First Avenue in Suffolk
- South Texas tribe relocates after securing historic cemeteries next to border wall site
- TCC opens for the fall semester. So far, so good
- Man on mission to find donor family 21 years after his liver transplant
- Dems hammer DeJoy: ‘How can one person screw this up in just a few weeks?’