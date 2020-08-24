Person injured in shooting on First Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say a 35-year-old was shot and injured Sunday on First Avenue.

Police responded to the 600 block of First Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find both a residence and vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but police were later notified that a 35-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

