SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was flown to the hospital via Nightingale after a crash Thursday night on Holland Road in Suffolk.

Dispatchers got the call at 6:53 p.m. that a truck hit a tree in the 4100 block of Holland Road, city spokesperson Jennifer Moore says.

When units got to the scene, they had to extricate the person from the truck before transport from Nightingale.

There’s no update on the victim’s condition at this time, but the injuries were considered life-threatening as of Thursday night. The crash’s cause is still under investigation.