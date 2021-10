Firefighters work to free a trapped person after a crash on Route in Suffolk on Oct. 7, 2021.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person had to be extricated after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 58 in Suffolk.

It happened just before 10 a.m.

The person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, though firefighters didn’t have information on their condition in a Facebook post.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. Check back for updates.