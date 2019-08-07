Person caught on camera tampering with vehicles in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A home surveillance camera captured images of a person tampering with vehicles in the Woodlake Terrace neighborhood of Suffolk.

The images were captured on camera around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they have not received reports of any thefts from the vehicles, but they are using this incident to remind residents to “Lock It, Don’t Lose It.”

If you recognize the person in the pictures, please contact the Suffolk Police Crime Line at 888-lock-u-up. If you prefer, you can submit a tip online, at www.p3tips.com.

