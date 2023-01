SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Suffolk late Thursday evening.

According to Suffolk police, they responded to the scene of the crash around 11:10 p.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.

Officials added the death was accidental. The pedestrian has been identified as 24-year-old Quinten Sears. Police say he was trespassing on the tracks.

No further information has been released.