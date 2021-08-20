Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured in Suffolk Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle Friday night in Suffolk.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Main Street.

Police and fire-rescue personnel gave the pedestrian emergency medical treatment at the scene. They were then transported to Sentara OBICI Hospital in Suffolk with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

