SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a train in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the pedestrian vs train crash came in just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Main Street on the railway between Main and Hill Street.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene. The roadway near the location remains open and should not be affected. The crash is still under investigation, however, police say foul play is not suspected.

No further information has been released.