Pedestrian dead following hit-and-run on Manning Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a crash involving a pedestrian resulted in a fatality Friday evening.

According to police, they got the call for the incident around 11 p.m. Friday regarding a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Manning Road.

When they got to the scene, they found a person dead on the scene. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.