Paul D. Camp Community College in Suffolk set to open esports arena Saturday

Dr. Joey Gawrysiak of Shenandoah University will be the featured guest at Camp Community College Hurricanes’ new esports arena.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Paul D. Camp Community College will introduce its latest addition to the athletics program on Saturday.

The new esports arena, which is located at the Hobbs Suffolk Campus will be available for all players. The open house is planned for July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are going to be open for gaming business soon,” said Hurricanes eSports sponsor Dr. Joe Edenfield in a press release. “The completed gaming arena is awesome.”

The new arena will feature state-of-the-art HP Omen computers to enhance the gaming experience, as well as broadcasting equipment to allow tournaments to be streamed.

“We plan to lead up to the open house event with a FIFA tournament,” said Edenfield.

The open house will be highlighted by a question-and-answer session led by Dr. Joey Gawrysiak, the director and founder of the varsity esports team at Shenandoah University.

According to Edenfield, the slate on Saturday will be as followed:

CS:GO – PC

Hearthstone – PC

Overwatch – PC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch

Madden – PS4

Rainbow Six: Siege – PC

Rocket League – PC

Valorant – PC

For more information or to join the Hurricanes esports team, email eSports@pdc.edu.

Latest Posts