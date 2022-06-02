The interruption is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6.

SUFFOLK. Va. (WAVY) — Community members in parts of Suffolk will be without water for several hours on June 6.

City officials tell 10 On Your Side that crews will be working on the water main that serves Cedar Point and the Cedar Point Golf Club on June 6. The interruption is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6.

The following areas can expect an interruption of water services:

Cedar Point Golf Club

Heron Court

9024 (not including 9029) through 9159 River Crescent

Contractors will be installing valves on the existing pipes to allow for the isolation of the water main in the vicinity of the ongoing construction for the Reserve at Cedar Point development.

The work is weather dependent.